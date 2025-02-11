rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Shelly Manne, ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitretro
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735282/portrait-shelly-manne-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735838/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737402/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737410/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734802/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's (basement), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's (basement), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734885/image-hand-people-artFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735749/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license