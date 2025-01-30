Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroguitarPortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3972 x 5256 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735128/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454926/retro-party-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735137/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView licenseGlenn Miller Orchestra(?), New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735117/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735921/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735346/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326624/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Toby Tyler, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736744/portrait-toby-tyler-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736137/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884708/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734647/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410146/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734716/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license