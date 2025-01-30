rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitcurtainmar
Metal album cover Instagram post template
Metal album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735886/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music band poster template
Music band poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music band Instagram post template
Music band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287801/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music band Facebook story template
Music band Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454964/music-band-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music band blog banner template
Music band blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454967/music-band-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D editable singer on stage remix
3D editable singer on stage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736646/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Behind the scenes film industry remix
Behind the scenes film industry remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940084/behind-the-scenes-film-industry-remixView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live music performance poster template
Live music performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762224/live-music-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International music album cover template
International music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428259/international-music-album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiphop music Instagram post template
Hiphop music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14745888/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert poster template, editable text and design
Retro music concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21046241/retro-music-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735785/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696487/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne and Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736512/portrait-shelly-manne-and-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735838/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mars mission poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Mars mission poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8664757/png-90s-nostalgia-art-astronautsView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license