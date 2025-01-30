rawpixel
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartmanvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpiano
Orchestra Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Private music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Sullivan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano lessons Instagram post template
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Lennie Tristano, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music academy blog banner template
Portrait of Roy J. Carew in his home, 818 Quintana Place NW, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons poster template
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
