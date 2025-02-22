rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanvintagewallpublic domainportraitbusiness
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912276/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736493/image-dog-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Business team holding signs editable mockup
Business team holding signs editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522082/business-team-holding-signs-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736663/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912269/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736572/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912561/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735758/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736550/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912680/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736504/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912307/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Metro billboard sign mockup, 3D rendering
Metro billboard sign mockup, 3D rendering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701248/metro-billboard-sign-mockup-renderingView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912225/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912262/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Cafe wall mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
Cafe wall mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824581/cafe-wall-mockup-vintage-wildlife-pattern-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Png business management editable element, transparent background
Png business management editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713798/png-business-management-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736038/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912273/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736893/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912277/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912257/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license