peopleartman in suitmanblackvintagepublic domainportrait
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's blazer mockup, editable formal wear design
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
Portrait of Sandy Williams, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
Portrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Economy & finance poster template
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Virtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Formal wear mockup png element, men's smart apparel design
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
