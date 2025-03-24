rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitwoman
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735598/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737349/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919516/inner-peace-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736362/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928885/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914773/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927317/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676112/entertainment-media-colorful-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace music editable poster template
Inner peace music editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617362/inner-peace-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928791/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927845/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927485/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
Peaceful protest in downtown Kansas City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914764/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Headphones editable mockup element
Headphones editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980720/headphones-editable-mockup-elementView license
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736037/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license