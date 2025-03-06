rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintagemusicdesignpublic domain
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music, digital remix, editable design
Man listening to music, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641881/man-listening-music-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734453/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Become a dj Instagram post template
Become a dj Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734998/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Man wearing earbuds, digital remix, editable design
Man wearing earbuds, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9638130/man-wearing-earbuds-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music, digital remix, editable design
Man listening to music, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642004/man-listening-music-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
New song Instagram post template
New song Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rudi Blesh and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735858/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Man wearing earbuds, digital remix, editable design
Man wearing earbuds, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9638137/man-wearing-earbuds-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee, Brick Fleagle, and Miles Davis, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735762/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Music producer Instagram post template, editable text
Music producer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540198/music-producer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735095/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template
Retro disco music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734886/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Mildred Bailey, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mildred Bailey, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609484/classical-music-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735014/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Isolated Facebook post template
Isolated Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14048389/isolated-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy (record room), Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734601/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
Punk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable design
Punk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831591/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736171/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736054/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Phone screen mockup, music, editable design
Phone screen mockup, music, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401267/phone-screen-mockup-music-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735143/image-people-art-neonFree Image from public domain license