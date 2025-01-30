rawpixel
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Tour dates blog banner template
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Lover's gift retro illustration, pink editable design
Portrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music playlist poster template
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Music playlist Facebook story template
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Music playlist blog banner template
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Music playlist Instagram post template
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
