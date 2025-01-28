Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitconcertjazzPortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1195 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5576 x 5597 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736474/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737324/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734946/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692518/classical-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062531/classical-music-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995023/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCharity concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713402/charity-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187911/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561459/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734633/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license