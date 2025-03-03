rawpixel
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Paris travel Instagram post template, editable text & design
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Howard McGhee, Roy Eldridge, and Teddy Hill, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947…
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Portrait of Vernon Brown, Spots Esposito, and Bobby Hackett, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Vintage floral woman background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Portrait of Sandy Williams, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Manager & employee hands, editable business collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
