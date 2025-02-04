rawpixel
Portrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493637/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563591/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547429/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552207/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14393821/album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737576/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563863/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552497/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736155/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576617/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552529/broken-glass-effectView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Broken mirror of a sad boy, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14974697/broken-mirror-sad-boy-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735710/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14372910/book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443560/horror-movie-marathon-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735674/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a vintage feel, featuring a surreal portrait on a dark background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22196433/image-background-heart-pngView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734870/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735460/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license