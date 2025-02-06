rawpixel
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman using a phone and drinking coffee remix
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business man in meeting room, editable remix design
Portrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Confident businesswoman remix
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Company profile poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Bakery shop front mockup, editable design
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss in their office, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P.…
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Company profile social story template, editable Instagram design
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Annual meeting poster template, editable text and design
Brian Urquhart, Under Secretary of the United Nations New York by Bernard Gotfryd
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Company profile Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Business analytics Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
Shop sign mockup, editable design
President Coolidge signing the Cameron Bill which authorizes the construction of the Coolidge Dam in Arizona
Smart ideas Instagram post template
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people in a board room meeting
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Open daily blog banner template
Portrait of Tyree Glenn, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Annual meeting Facebook post template, editable design
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
