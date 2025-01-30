rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitguitar
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207991/woman-playing-guitar-png-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736573/portrait-carl-kress-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209116/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209998/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210000/woman-playing-guitar-music-hobby-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204202/png-black-woman-music-remix-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735860/portrait-les-paul-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205719/woman-playing-music-pink-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735202/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Happy musician, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341376/happy-musicianeditable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205567/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206545/black-woman-music-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735950/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736993/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Content creator, editable collage remix design
Content creator, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341433/content-creator-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735522/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Happy musician png element, editable collage remix
Happy musician png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347722/happy-musician-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736414/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Social media, editable collage remix design
Social media, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341151/social-media-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735524/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons poster template, editable text and design
Guitar lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380318/guitar-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Guitarist needed Instagram post template, editable text
Guitarist needed Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398024/guitarist-needed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Les Paul, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735841/portrait-les-paul-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735098/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license