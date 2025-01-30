Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretrovintage photoPortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1168 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5539 x 5692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736743/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736712/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737502/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736780/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737698/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737556/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405837/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20770005/music-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734886/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615291/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737471/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licensePortrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license