rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peoplearthouseblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926815/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926808/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926789/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926804/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926861/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926817/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926833/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926828/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926802/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734581/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926840/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926836/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926807/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926843/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736640/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735655/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926831/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView license
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735699/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914273/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemicView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737584/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license