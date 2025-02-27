rawpixel
Portrait of Leadbelly, National Press Club, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a vocalist with Justin Stone's ensemble, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music cover template
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singers wanted blog banner template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Live music blog banner template
Portrait of Norma Sheppard, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert editable design
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music editable poster template
Portrait of Rod Raffel, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
