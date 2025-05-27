Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitpianodoorPortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1181 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5476 x 5566 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735926/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735442/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic academy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836673/music-academy-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835796/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseModern concert poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21731571/modern-concert-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licensePiano course Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835793/piano-course-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734894/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseKids' piano contest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836675/kids-piano-contest-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Freddie Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735618/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835800/piano-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license