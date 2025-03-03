rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitfashioncouplenew
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735824/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734786/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable couple fashion, lifestyle collage remix
Editable couple fashion, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307258/editable-couple-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Editable genderless fashion, lifestyle collage remix
Editable genderless fashion, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307329/editable-genderless-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Autumn collection Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573661/autumn-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Street style poster template, editable text and design
Street style poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505485/street-style-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Street style Instagram story template, editable text
Street style Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505494/street-style-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Genderless fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Genderless fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307290/genderless-fashion-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736266/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Couple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable design
Couple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834040/couple-matching-outfit-background-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Genderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Genderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725533/genderless-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Street style blog banner template, editable text
Street style blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505509/street-style-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735124/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Couple fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Couple fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910163/couple-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Couple fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Couple fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307390/couple-fashion-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Couple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable design
Couple matching outfit background, creative fashion collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834372/couple-matching-outfit-background-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Genderless fashion Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
Genderless fashion Pinterest pin template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394099/genderless-fashion-pinterest-pin-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Street style Instagram post template, editable text
Street style Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10750246/street-style-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736413/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy couple sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Happy couple sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039739/happy-couple-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734973/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license