Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecowpeopleartmanvintagenaturepublic domainportraitPortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1090 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5582 x 6144 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737460/image-cow-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948073/farming-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736692/image-grass-cow-treeFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734727/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCollege sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEducation sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePortrait of Enric Madriguera and Patricia Gilmore on their farm, Connecticut, ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737610/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606008/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737451/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBe creative sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736657/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTeacher sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735917/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868030/organic-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736342/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licensePortrait of Hot Lips Page, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735404/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737301/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766198/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNoro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736592/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731370/farm-life-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Eddie Sauter, and (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736181/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868720/farm-life-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licensePortrait of Machito, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737492/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736765/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePortrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737249/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766226/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736601/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948074/farming-vlog-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Machito, Graciella Grillo, and Mario Bouza, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736481/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license