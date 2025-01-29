rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitpianojazz
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737494/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737379/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835798/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736103/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492812/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735590/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488179/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602716/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736097/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522522/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540133/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737033/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835813/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521184/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521210/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521173/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835796/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736714/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763350/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Howard McGhee and Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano lessons Instagram post template
Piano lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835800/piano-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379096/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665441/jazz-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949891/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license