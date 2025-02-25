Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessnewPortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1169 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5401 x 5546 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737059/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736038/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseModern business development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885108/modern-business-development-editable-designView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537752/new-arrival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736807/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909873/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737442/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676690/family-insurance-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737550/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people in business meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914165/diverse-people-business-meetingView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736550/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913529/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736572/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseModern business development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914128/modern-business-development-editable-designView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people in business meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914157/diverse-people-business-meetingView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736663/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926735/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meeting-remixView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736460/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSquare badge mockup element, editable geometric shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729096/square-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736493/image-dog-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913515/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913509/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licensePortrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735551/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness man planning new project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926912/business-man-planning-new-project-remixView licensePortrait of Peter Dean, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735542/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming new ideashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913186/diverse-people-brainstorming-new-ideasView licensePortrait of George Avakian in his office or home, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734453/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseGreen business development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914086/green-business-development-editable-designView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735758/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909727/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license