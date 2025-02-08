rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmenvintagemusicpublic domainportraitmar
International music album cover template
International music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428259/international-music-album-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Earth day Instagram post template
Earth day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443364/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
DNA nanotechnology Instagram post template
DNA nanotechnology Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443361/dna-nanotechnology-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735494/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736294/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Metal album cover Instagram post template
Metal album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735516/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music band poster template
Music band poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735907/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music band Instagram post template
Music band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287801/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music band Facebook story template
Music band Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454964/music-band-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734457/image-musical-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Space book cover template
Space book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14220128/space-book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735893/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Wireless headphone poster template, editable text and design
Wireless headphone poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736222/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Portraits for men poster template, editable text & design
Portraits for men poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460168/music-amplifier-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Portraits for men flyer template, editable text & design
Portraits for men flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735513/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912739/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Portrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…
Portrait of Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Bunny Shawker, Stan Freeman, Toots Mondello, and Bob Haggart, Columbia studio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735632/image-people-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Astronauts taking picture background, mars landscape
Astronauts taking picture background, mars landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734284/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music band blog banner template
Music band blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454967/music-band-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi animation Instagram post template
Sci-fi animation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004592/sci-fi-animation-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi animation Instagram post template
Sci-fi animation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14618953/sci-fi-animation-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license