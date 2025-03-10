Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainabstractportraitPortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1123 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5415 x 5786 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736058/image-hand-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736871/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licensePortrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736759/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737151/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736117/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735596/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBlack marriage photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771758/black-marriage-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831738/new-fashion-collection-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831739/png-1800s-abstractView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Gene Krupa, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734708/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract cool photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760702/abstract-cool-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736893/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license