Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperspeopleartmanfeathervintageshirtmusicPortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1165 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5473 x 5313 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735908/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable social media post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462131/depression-quote-editable-social-media-post-template-designView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736916/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseConcert logo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061686/concert-logo-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737498/image-musical-notes-papers-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061866/music-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734939/portrait-johnny-richards-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage magazine elements, vibrant colors, eclectic style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22233003/image-transparent-png-torn-paperView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734950/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseShirt jacket mockup element, men's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600024/shirt-jacket-mockup-element-mens-apparelView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735867/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseShirt jacket mockup, men's apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603970/shirt-jacket-mockup-mens-apparelView licensePortrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness talk Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489538/business-talk-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseInternational music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460432/international-music-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735556/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736372/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper shopping bag mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434321/paper-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735826/image-background-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licensePortrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736444/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14415025/music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737665/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCreative marketing webinar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489253/creative-marketing-webinar-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFinance podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368778/finance-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePng SEO specialist editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736758/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePunk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831591/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735790/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license