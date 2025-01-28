rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
paperspeopleartmanfeathervintageshirtmusic
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735908/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable social media post template design
Depression quote editable social media post template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462131/depression-quote-editable-social-media-post-template-designView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736916/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Concert logo blog banner template
Concert logo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061686/concert-logo-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737498/image-musical-notes-papers-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Music day blog banner template
Music day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061866/music-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734939/portrait-johnny-richards-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage magazine elements, vibrant colors, eclectic style editable design
Retro collage with vintage magazine elements, vibrant colors, eclectic style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22233003/image-transparent-png-torn-paperView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Eddie Sauter, Johnny Richards, Neal Hefti, and George Handy, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734950/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Shirt jacket mockup element, men's apparel
Shirt jacket mockup element, men's apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600024/shirt-jacket-mockup-element-mens-apparelView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Ralph Burns, Johnny Richards, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735867/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Shirt jacket mockup, men's apparel
Shirt jacket mockup, men's apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603970/shirt-jacket-mockup-mens-apparelView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Business talk Instagram post template
Business talk Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489538/business-talk-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
International music Instagram post template
International music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460432/international-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735556/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Men's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel design
Men's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736372/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper shopping bag mockup, editable product design
Paper shopping bag mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434321/paper-shopping-bag-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735826/image-background-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736444/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music cover template
Music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14415025/music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737665/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Creative marketing webinar Instagram post template
Creative marketing webinar Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489253/creative-marketing-webinar-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735559/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Finance podcast instagram post template
Finance podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368778/finance-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Kahn, Club Troubadour(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735696/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk and Howard McGhee, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736758/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Punk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable design
Punk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831591/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735790/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license