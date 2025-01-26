rawpixel
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, and Milt Orent, Mary…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Hank Jones, Tadd Dameron, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams'…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Harry Gibson, Diamond studio, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert poster template, editable modern design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music festival blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams and Roger Barnet, Waldorf-Astoria, Suite 4-B, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P.…
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro hits Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
