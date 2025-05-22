Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagecelebrationpublic domaincityportraitsquarePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1182 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5379 x 5459 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736651/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737698/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736774/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Sandy Williams, Art Hodes, and Kaiser Marshall, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736177/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDancing in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665490/dancing-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736712/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseChild heroes Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561860/child-heroes-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686538/model-casting-call-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737282/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687374/black-history-instagram-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737394/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686540/model-casting-call-email-header-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737502/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBokeh Light Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721375/bokeh-light-effectView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735820/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060029/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737471/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060030/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735854/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736743/image-people-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Kaiser Marshall, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Sandy Williams, and Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Times Square, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737630/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people holding signs editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526619/diverse-people-holding-signs-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736563/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman using phone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925678/happy-black-woman-using-phone-remixView licensePortrait of Art Hodes, Pops Foster, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and George Luggi, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735642/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737552/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePortrait of Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737467/image-horse-people-artFree Image from public domain license