Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitrenaissancePortrait of Macbeth (McDonald Augustus Fritz), Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1130 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5496 x 5838 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737484/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737516/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736350/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736844/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737139/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736314/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736246/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737035/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734796/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseKaraoke night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734998/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licensePortrait of Carmen Lombardo, Rose Marie Lombardo, Guy Lombardo, and Don Rodney, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736153/image-rose-people-artFree Image from public domain license