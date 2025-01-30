rawpixel
Portrait of Macbeth (McDonald Augustus Fritz), Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737484/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737516/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736350/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736844/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737139/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736314/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736246/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737035/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736149/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734796/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Karaoke night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737269/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734998/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735791/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Carmen Lombardo, Rose Marie Lombardo, Guy Lombardo, and Don Rodney, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736153/image-rose-people-artFree Image from public domain license