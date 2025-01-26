rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitkeysglasses
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737322/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737289/portrait-billy-taylor-new-york-ny-ca-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist cover template
Music playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14359048/music-playlist-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736707/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital poster template
Piano recital poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson poster template
Music lesson poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jess Stacy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736233/portrait-jess-stacy-new-york-ny-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template
Music lesson Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano recital Instagram post template
Piano recital Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Malachi, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735776/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Music lesson book Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693449/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson book Instagram post template
Music lesson book Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835792/music-lesson-book-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734686/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano lessons Instagram post template
Piano lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835800/piano-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736664/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488209/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736338/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license