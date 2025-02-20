rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvinyl recordblackvintagemusicpublic domainportrait
Become a dj Instagram post template
Become a dj Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
New song Instagram post template
New song Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735356/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
chill aesthetic music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734970/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
Lofi playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737678/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template
Retro disco music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736975/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Christmas vinyl record editable mockup
Christmas vinyl record editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12797804/christmas-vinyl-record-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic editable music collage element design set
Aesthetic editable music collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884526/aesthetic-editable-music-collage-element-design-setView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735709/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Classical music cover template
Classical music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444268/classical-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737690/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Classical music cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998933/classical-music-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736197/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vinyl record logo flat design
Editable vinyl record logo flat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659297/editable-vinyl-record-logo-flat-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737708/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable halftone icon design element set
Editable halftone icon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244694/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl cover mockup, editable design
Vinyl cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496546/vinyl-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Mitch Miller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737676/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record cover mockup, music branding, editable design
Vinyl record cover mockup, music branding, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9234883/vinyl-record-cover-mockup-music-branding-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737526/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record logo editable design
Vinyl record logo editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659598/vinyl-record-logo-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record set, editable design element
Vinyl record set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131355/vinyl-record-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736173/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain license
Retro music poster template, editable text & design
Retro music poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553152/retro-music-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737591/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record set, editable design element
Vinyl record set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131382/vinyl-record-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735654/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
House party poster template, editable text & design
House party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553276/house-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736133/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl record editable mockup
Vinyl record editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543974/vinyl-record-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735624/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license