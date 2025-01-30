rawpixel
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tex Beneke, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of King Guion, ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a boy running with dollar bills, vintage style editable design
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
