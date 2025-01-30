rawpixel
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Gregorio Delgado, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Macbeth (McDonald Augustus Fritz), Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Women podcast poster template and design
Portrait of Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3D singing man with girl playing guitar editable remix
Portrait of Sidney De Paris, Freddie Moore, Eddie (Emmanuel) Barefield, Sammy Price, and Charlie Traeger, Jimmy Ryan's…
Financial freedom Instagram post template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Jazz music night editable poster template
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Singing battle poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Singing audition Instagram post template, editable text
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Learn to sing poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Machito, Graciella Grillo, and Mario Bouza, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
