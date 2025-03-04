rawpixel
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Portrait of Mike Bryan, Sanford Gold, Cozy Cole, and Jack Lesberg, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Helen Carr, Sammy Herman, Joe Bianco, and Donn Trenner, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Sandy Williams, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
