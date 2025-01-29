rawpixel
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Children's music, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Children's music png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
PNG Music lesson, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music steaming word png element, editable woman with headphones collage remix
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
The Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…
Portrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, creative remix
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, creative remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Woman listening to music, creative remix
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Woman listening to music, creative remix
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman enjoying music, digital remix, editable design
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman enjoying music, digital remix, editable design
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music, creative remix
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
