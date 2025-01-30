rawpixel
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams and Roger Barnet, Waldorf-Astoria, Suite 4-B, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P.…
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453662/music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737500/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Arthur Aaron, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737598/portrait-arthur-aaron-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3D editable singer on stage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736850/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, and Milt Orent, Mary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736118/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Behind the scenes film industry remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940084/behind-the-scenes-film-industry-remixView license
Portrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736976/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920304/film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736737/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live music performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762224/live-music-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398136/music-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film academy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823389/film-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiphop music Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14745888/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737379/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735983/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children's music png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433507/childrens-music-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children's music, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417363/childrens-music-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children and music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433165/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736447/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Children and music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453609/children-and-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Film academy blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921565/film-academy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Kids love music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433203/kids-love-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Cinematic Film blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930241/cinematic-film-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kid music education collage element, vector illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494923/kid-music-education-collage-element-vector-illustrationView license
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license