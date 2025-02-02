Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandbrick wallshadowpeopleartcigarettemanblackPortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1166 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5270 x 5423 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPolo shirt mockup, editable brick wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835172/polo-shirt-mockup-editable-brick-wall-designView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Edwin A. Finckel, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734800/image-handshake-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteers holding environment signs editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522122/volunteers-holding-environment-signs-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072179/mens-hoodie-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736866/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePolo t-shirt mockup, basic menswearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn, Edwin A. Finckel's home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734775/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness team holding signs editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522082/business-team-holding-signs-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePower in diversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940893/power-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseTeam signs mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109936/team-signs-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's style poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611335/mens-style-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734817/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631668/mens-hoodie-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Pee Wee Russell, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734949/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseLarge poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892526/large-poster-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940904/fundraising-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735822/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBrick wall mockup, man walking on a streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475477/brick-wall-mockup-man-walking-streetView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736071/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful diversity quote Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215544/beautiful-diversity-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCouple grocery shopping, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519898/couple-grocery-shopping-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licensePortrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737011/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's denim jacket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673631/mens-denim-jacket-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Wilbur De Paris and Sidney De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735554/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseUrban skateboard graffiti wall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20257593/urban-skateboard-graffiti-wall-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful diversity quote Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215545/png-african-american-descentView licensePortrait of Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735013/image-aesthetic-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCasual sweatshirt and hoodie mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22140374/casual-sweatshirt-and-hoodie-mockup-customizable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736904/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful diversity quote blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215543/beautiful-diversity-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737294/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain license