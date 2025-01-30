rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitcurtainsstage
Behind the scenes film industry remix
Behind the scenes film industry remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940084/behind-the-scenes-film-industry-remixView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736279/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
3D editable singer on stage remix
3D editable singer on stage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735953/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
Magic show carnival fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664923/magic-show-carnival-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's (basement), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's (basement), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734885/image-hand-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Live music performance poster template
Live music performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762224/live-music-performance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
Cat singing, hobby entertainment editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696487/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
Singing audition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695639/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night editable poster template
Opera night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World tour blog banner template
World tour blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064232/world-tour-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D editable singer on stage remix
3D editable singer on stage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397216/editable-singer-stage-remixView license
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735664/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Great punk music blog banner template
Great punk music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064103/great-punk-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735692/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Live concert blog banner template
Live concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062335/live-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
Wear your hijab Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493753/wear-your-hijab-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735919/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641287/music-entertainment-technology-editable-digital-remixView license
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734472/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live concert blog banner template
Live concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062400/live-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
Music entertainment technology, editable digital remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641370/music-entertainment-technology-editable-digital-remixView license
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734496/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366646/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell and Linda Keene, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736643/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Carnival fun fair blog banner template
Carnival fun fair blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502068/carnival-fun-fair-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736072/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Opera night Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
Opera night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736270/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license