Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmenvintagecrowdpublic domainportraitretroDownbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1124 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5467 x 5838 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseDownbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736382/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736517/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770663/vacation-packages-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770662/vacation-packages-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770666/vacation-packages-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licensePortrait of Vincent Nola and Elojean Swanson, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735392/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736281/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and Maria Kramer, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736231/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736121/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people standing together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998767/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736556/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView licenseCharlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licensePortrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license