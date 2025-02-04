Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophoneblackvintagemusicalcrowdpublic domainPortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3999 x 5219 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735299/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735201/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735163/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRock alternative blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665482/rock-alternative-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music concert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665493/live-music-concert-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529104/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737522/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529106/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRock music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529101/rock-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735120/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736577/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735314/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512944/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736705/portrait-art-pepper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665579/rock-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of June Christy and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735520/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512945/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736133/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePunk band playlist Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832711/punk-band-playlist-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734821/portrait-eddie-safranski-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRock fest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586097/rock-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735654/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731518/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736390/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832702/album-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMetal music Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424451/metal-music-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736046/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license