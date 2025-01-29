rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domaincowboy hatportrait
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737177/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736332/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music quote Instagram post template
Music quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729545/music-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737314/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735436/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Indie festival poster template
Indie festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829091/indie-festival-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736027/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736368/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Do it with passion quote Instagram post template
Do it with passion quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729555/with-passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736257/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513541/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674756/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737404/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736397/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721464/jazz-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eve Knight, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735322/portrait-eve-knight-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736405/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674645/jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513523/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Floyd Smith and Dick Wilson, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., not after 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Floyd Smith and Dick Wilson, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., not after 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734820/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Indie playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Indie playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596609/indie-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ernest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ernest Tubb poster, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736169/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl cover template
Vinyl cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397835/vinyl-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
Music & dance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513890/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736154/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license