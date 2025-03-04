rawpixel
Portrait of Claude Thornhill and Emil Terry(?), Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca.…
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretroevent
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, and Micky Folus, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz, Bill…
Vintage vibes blog banner template
Portrait of Emil Terry, Lou Mucci, Eddie Zandy, Barry Galbraith, Bill Barber, Al Langstaff, and Vahe (Tak) Takvorian…
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Retro music fest blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sandy Siegelstien, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Billy Exiner, Mario Rullo, Danny Polo, Lee Konitz…
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of Beautiful Doll, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music playlist blog banner template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Gene Williams, Fran Warren, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, Lee Konitz, Bill Bushing, and Joe Shulman, Columbia…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Deryk Sampson, Lynn Carver, Justin Arndt, and Clair Dorward, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by…
Music party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Thelonious Monk, Minton's Playhouse, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vinyl records blog banner template, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Enjoy the beat blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
