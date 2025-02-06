Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplenewspapersartbuildingmanvintagepublic domaincityPortrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1145 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5415 x 5676 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392026/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391669/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391916/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392066/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734817/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365386/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEstate price increase png, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391532/estate-price-increase-png-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633597/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licensePortrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseA vibrant, surreal collage with retro elements, blending art, space, and technology social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318555/image-background-cat-pngView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735795/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseWinning strategy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCEO mode on Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999208/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736550/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825387/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusy business people walkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913082/busy-business-people-walkingView licensePortrait of Leonard Bernstein in his apartment, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734455/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license