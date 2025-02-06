rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peoplenewspapersartbuildingmanvintagepublic domaincity
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392026/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391669/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391916/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392066/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Rod Raffel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734817/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Estate price increase, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365386/estate-price-increase-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Estate price increase png, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Estate price increase png, vintage editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391532/estate-price-increase-png-vintage-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736336/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template design
Retro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633597/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
A vibrant, surreal collage with retro elements, blending art, space, and technology social media post editable template…
A vibrant, surreal collage with retro elements, blending art, space, and technology social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318555/image-background-cat-pngView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Hugo Winterhalter, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735588/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business podcast instagram post template
Business podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Business podcast instagram post template
Business podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735795/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Winning strategy Instagram story template
Winning strategy Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Snub Mosley, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736159/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
CEO mode on Facebook post template
CEO mode on Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999208/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template
Inspirational quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736550/image-people-art-man-suitFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Facebook post template
Inspirational quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825387/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736738/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913082/busy-business-people-walkingView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein in his apartment, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein in his apartment, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734455/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license