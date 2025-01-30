Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitcurtainwomanPortrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1165 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5460 x 5626 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736364/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license3D editable singer on stage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412985/editable-singer-stage-remixView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736985/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736410/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseDance performance iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314388/dance-performance-iphone-wallpaper-editable-entertainment-remix-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736033/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736322/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dance performance, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314387/editable-dance-performance-lifestyle-collage-remixView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737157/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736035/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072621/dance-show-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736305/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737041/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces background, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832316/png-collage-colorful-colourView licensePortrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734894/portrait-henry-wells-new-york-ny-ca-nov-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558167/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736392/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming love playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616613/blooming-love-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736766/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118611/image-paper-person-artView licensePortrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735814/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926814/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926811/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView licensePortrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735851/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926815/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926808/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736387/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926789/woman-listening-music-home-during-coronavirus-pandemic-remixView licensePortrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license