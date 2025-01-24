rawpixel
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Gray suit png mockup element, editable fashion
Portrait of Shep Fields and Tex Beneke, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., May 16, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Economy & finance poster template
Portrait of Jose Mangual, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Formal wear mockup png element, men's smart apparel design
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Enric Madriguera, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Machito, Graciella Grillo, and Mario Bouza, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Noro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Machito, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), Mario Bouza, Ubaldo Nieto, and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Josephine Premice, Village Vanguard, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Noro Morales, Ismael Morales, and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Client meeting Instagram post template
Portrait of Tex Beneke, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business outfit mockup png element, editable mens' formal wear design
Noro Morales' orchestra, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's business suit editable mockup element, apparel
Portrait of Noro Morales and Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Editable diverse professional businessman design element set
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
