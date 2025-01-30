rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrodrum
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735785/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736348/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736646/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior design
Music rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679239/music-rehearsal-studio-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737487/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Drums editable mockup
Drums editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736528/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Drumming competition Instagram post template, editable text
Drumming competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476846/drumming-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735678/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro party blog banner template
Retro party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454926/retro-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735919/portrait-cozy-cole-new-york-ny-ca-sept-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478055/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist ad Instagram post template, editable text
Music playlist ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476885/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Cat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remix
Cat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721369/cat-guitar-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735346/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Instagram post template
Music lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461506/music-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Drumming competition poster template
Drumming competition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693212/drumming-competition-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sid Catlett, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736434/portrait-sid-catlett-new-york-ny-ca-mar-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735904/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music theory Instagram post template
Music theory Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452602/music-theory-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736918/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Home music studio Instagram post template
Home music studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452586/home-music-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735733/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Join our band Instagram post template, editable text
Join our band Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577756/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736896/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Audition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text
Audition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577761/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sonny Greer, Aquarium(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734725/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Imagination 101 Instagram post template, editable text
Imagination 101 Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478126/imagination-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
Portrait of Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, Sonny Greer, Wallace…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735046/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
World tour Instagram post template, editable text
World tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395783/world-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, Museum of Modern Music program, ABC studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737465/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542058/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…
Portrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735772/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license