Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vivien Garry, New York, N.Y., Dixon's, ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Dardanelle and Joe Sinacore, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Winter teddy coat mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timmie Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York…
Winter teddy coat mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Portrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable design
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Women's sweater mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Portrait of Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Portrait of Count Basie, Ray Bauduc, Bob Haggart, Harry Edison, Herschel Evans, Eddie Miller, Lester Young, Matty Matlock…
