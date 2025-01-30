rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophonevintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736396/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736275/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735950/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Gibson, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734515/portrait-harry-gibson-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737537/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377262/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736979/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Live concert editable design
Live concert editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409616/live-concert-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734896/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
Retro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singers wanted Instagram post template, editable text
Singers wanted Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830448/singers-wanted-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fred Guy, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734730/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman singer music phone wallpaper, editable vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377288/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736475/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Talk show Instagram post template, editable text
Talk show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830290/talk-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735604/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
Music & art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517112/music-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license