rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartbuildingvintagepublic domaineducationportraitstudents
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736632/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737434/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
South asian student
South asian student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997239/south-asian-studentView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737500/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children education, editable black design
Children education, editable black design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736785/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927927/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737103/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737556/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927934/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Lasch, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737233/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
South asian student
South asian student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997370/south-asian-studentView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928209/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Portrait of Arthur Aaron, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arthur Aaron, Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736811/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Exam time poster template, editable text and design
Exam time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736702/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927769/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737604/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children education, editable green design
Children education, editable green design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167808/children-education-editable-green-designView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736700/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927787/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
South asian student
South asian student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997234/south-asian-studentView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737514/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy kids at elementary school remix
Happy kids at elementary school remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927753/happy-kids-elementary-school-remixView license
Portrait of Arthur Aaron, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arthur Aaron, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737598/portrait-arthur-aaron-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908332/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736387/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D little students at school editable remix
3D little students at school editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458657/little-students-school-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737516/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927941/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wilbur De Paris, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928216/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
Portrait of Count of Monte Cristo, Macbeth, Duke of Iron, Wilmoth Houdini, Lord Invader, Renaissance Ballroom, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737484/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Young students participating in classroom remix
Young students participating in classroom remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928199/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
Portrait of unidentified woman, Wilmoth Houdini, Duke of Iron (Cecil Anderson), Lord Invader, Macbeth, Renaissance Ballroom…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736844/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license