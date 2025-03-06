Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentshatPortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1127 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5561 x 5919 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736483/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736359/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694000/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMexican independence day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735674/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737716/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734984/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729545/music-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737340/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndie festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829091/indie-festival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView licensePortrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736495/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry png element, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic industry, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674756/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseautumn playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513541/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736097/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license