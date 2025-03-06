rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitmusical instrumentshat
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736483/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736359/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736584/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Instagram post template
Vintage hits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694000/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Mexican independence day blog banner template
Mexican independence day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138568/mexican-independence-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735674/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737716/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734984/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music quote Instagram post template
Music quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729545/music-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737340/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indie festival poster template
Indie festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829091/indie-festival-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
Portrait of Gene Sedric, Cliff Jackson, Olivette Miller, and Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736852/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Denzil Best, and Billy Bauer, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736495/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Charlie Rouse, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735812/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674756/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734649/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735400/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513541/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
Portrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736794/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736097/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license