Portrait of Ernest Tubb concert, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dave Miller and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Portrait of Bob McCoy and Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music quote Instagram post template
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Indie festival poster template
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Indie playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Do it with passion quote Instagram post template
Portrait of Guy Lombardo, Starlight Roof, Waldorf-Astoria, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Shorty Warren, Rosalie Allen, Ernest Tubb, Cy Sweat, Dave Miller, Radio Dot, Smokey Warren, Dick Richards…
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Marty Marsala, Sandy Williams, and Danny…
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Viva Mexico Instagram post template
Portrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson, Marty Marsala, Albert Nicholas, Johnny Windhurst, Sandy Williams, and Danny…
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Mexican independence day blog banner template
Portrait of Macbeth, Count of Monte Cristo, Lord Invader, and Wilmoth Houdini, Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca.…
Day of the dead card template
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
